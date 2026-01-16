Ludhiana: Residents see red over frequent power outages for two weeks

Despite the ongoing ₹64.57-crore PSPCL upgrade work under the state government’s flagship initiative “Mission Zero Outages”, Ludhiana continues to reel under frequent and prolonged power outages for the past two weeks even during the peak winter season, when electricity demand remains significantly low. Several localities, including Jagdeep Nagar, Preet Nagar, Janta Nagar, Manjit Nagar, Pritampuri, Shivpuri, Focal Point, Sita Nagar and Sham Nagar, were hit by outages, lasting up to two to three hours, on Thursday, officials said. Ludhiana continues to reel under frequent and prolonged power outages. (HT Photo)

Residents noted that for the past few weeks, several neighbourhoods in the city are witnessing persistent outages. Rahul, a resident in New Kitchlu Nagar, said, “From the past 15 days, my area has been witnessing regular power cuts for two to three hours. I have made several complaints on the 1912 helpline, but the problem persists. Many times, I have tried to call the officials concerned as well but they never answer their calls.”

Harshdeep, a resident of Jagdeep Nagar, said, “ The problem of power outages are prevalent in Ludhiana throughout the year irrespective of weather conditions. The department is failing to provide a steady supply even in peak winter when the power demand remains severely low.”

Reportedly, the outages continue despite the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) rolling out a series of infrastructure upgrades across Ludhiana at an estimated cost of ₹64.57 crore in September. The initiative, officials said, was a part of the state government’s ambitious Mission Zero Outages, aimed at reducing power disruptions and ensuring round the clock, uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers.

According to official data, the power corporation has planned over 871 development works across the city, scheduled to be completed by February. These include the bifurcation of 79 feeder lines at a cost of ₹25.23 crore, enhancement of load capacity of 660 existing electricity transformers for ₹34.17 crore, and the installation of 132 new transformers worth ₹5.14 crore.

When contacted, Tarsem Lal, XEN, Model Town division, said,” The outages were primarily caused by feeders’ tripping which are a common phenomenon during dense fog. Due to high moisture content and pollutants in the air, deposits settle on electricity lines and transformers making it easier for electricity to leak to the ground. As a precautionary measure, supply has to be temporarily shut to prevent damage to equipment and ensure safety.”