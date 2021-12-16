Ludhiana: Robbers rain bullets on liquor firm owner, staffer; snatch 77,000

In a daring attack, two motorcycle-borne men rained bullets on a liquor firm owner and his employee, before fleeing with ₹77,000 in cash in Bhammipura village, Hathur, on Tuesday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least six bullets hit the Mahindra Bolero of the liquor firm owner, Deepak Kumar Loomba, who, along with his employee, had a miraculous escape.

On being informed, the Hathur police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

Loomba, a resident of Jagraon, said that he and his employee were collecting cash from liquor vends. When they reached Bhammipura village, two masked men on a motorcycle, who were already present at the spot, opened fire at them.

Loomba alleged that the robbers fired at least 10 bullets targeting them and six of these hit his SUV. As they cowered inside the car to save themselves, the robbers snatched the bag containing cash from it and escaped.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Hathur police station, said it appeared that the robbers were aware about the routine of the liquor vend employees and were lying in wait to attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the police were scanning the CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the robbers.