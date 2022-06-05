Ludhiana’s coaching centres fail to pass muster with fire department

Despite the fire department issuing notices to owners of coaching centres in the Model Town Extension tuition market three days ago, none of the centres were found complying to fire safety norms during an inspection conducted on Saturday.

The owners of nine coaching centres were issued notices under sections of the Punjab Fire Safety Measures and Prevention and Control of Fire Act. The defaulters have been directed to make proper fire safety arrangements within 30 days or challans worth ₹50,000 will be imposed on them.

On March 16, the civic body had issued public notices asking different sectors, including coaching institutes, and the industry, to ensure that they comply with fire safety norms within the month. The department had also distributed public notices in the Model Town extension tuition market, but no institute owner showed up for availing the non-objection certificate.

The department had commenced action against coaching centres on June 1 and inspection notices were served to the owners. Sub-fire officer (SFO) Navrang Singh said, “No coaching centre was found with proper fire safety arrangements. If they still fail to make the arrangements then challans will be imposed on the owners.”

Fire station officer (FSO) Maninder Singh said apart from imposing a challan after 30 days, a second notice will also be served and the challan amount will be doubled, if they failed to make fire-safety arrangements. The MC can also seal the building. He urged the owners to step forward and avail a fire NOC for the safety of students and staff.

Inspection notices served to four other institutes:

The fire brigade officials also served inspection notices against four other institutes in the market and said inspections will be conducted in the establishments after three days. SFO Singh said all coaching institutes in different parts of the city will be inspected in the coming days.