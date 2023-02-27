Ludhiana’s DMCH security upped as Sikh activists squabble over Khalsa’s release

The city police on Monday beefed up the security outside Dayanand Medical College and Hospital here following a brief altercation with members of Qaumi Insaf Morcha demanding release of Sikh activist Surat Singh Khalsa, who has been admitted in the health facility.

Police personnel outside the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that they have assured members of the morcha that after medical examination, they will take a decision on the release of Khalsa, 89.

The morcha members had an altercation with police on Sunday night when they tried to release Khalsa from the hospital.

Khalsa has been on hunger strike since June 2016 for release of Sikh prisoners. He was admitted to hospital by police after his health deteriorated.

Members of the morcha, who wanted Khalsa to join the protest at Mohali-Chandigarh border for the release of Sikh prisoners, said that they will stay at the hospital till his release.