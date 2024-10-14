Ludhiana’s Gian Singh Rarewala market: Parks cry for attention, await upkeep by MC

Without proper maintenance and dedicated staff, the parks at Gian Singh Rarewala market in Ludhiana have fallen into a state of disrepair. The parks with broken pathways, overgrown grasses and plants, and heaps of construction material resemble a dump yard rather than green spaces. A park in a dilapidated condition at Gian Singh Rarewala market in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

According to shop owners, the dilapidated state of these once maintained parks is raising concerns among both shopkeepers and visitors alike. The market, named after Sardar Gian Singh Rarewala, the first chief minister of the former state of PEPSU (Patiala and East Punjab States Union), is a bustling commercial hub in Ludhiana. It was designed on the pattern of Chandigarh’s commercial markets. It witnesses a large footfall of visitors daily. The presence of a passport office further adds to its significance.

Despite its importance, the market has only two parks, both of which are in dire need of attention. Broken walkways and the absence of benches make them uninviting, while nearby construction has led to the parks being used as dumping grounds. The trees and grass have not been trimmed for months, further highlighting the lack of upkeep, complain shopkeepers.

Malkit Singh, a businessman running his spare parts’ shop here, informed that the parks were once cared for by a dedicated gardener. Since his passing, the parks have fallen into neglect.

“It’s been over a year since anyone from the municipal corporation has come to clean or maintain them. Despite repeated complaints, the response is rather slow,” he added.

Notably, in August 2021, former mayor Balkar Sandhu had unveiled a project worth ₹70 lakh for the beautification and redevelopment of this market. The current condition of the parks paints a different picture. One of the parks, located at the backside of the market, has a broken boundary wall and accumulated filth, making it unpleasant for visitors.

Kirpal Singh, a junior engineer from the municipal corporation’s horticulture wing, said, “I am unaware of the current condition of these parks, but will look into the matter to ensure the requisite steps are taken for their upkeep.”