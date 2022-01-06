Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana's Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College holds placement drive
chandigarh news

Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College holds placement drive

Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana recently held a placement drive, where nearly 450 final year engineering students secured jobs or internships with multinational companies including Infosys, Wipro and Wallmart
Published on Jan 06, 2022 01:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana: The Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) officials on Wednesday announced that nearly 450 students from their final year batch were hired by multinational companies (MNC) during their latest placement drive.

The training and placement cell representative said recruiters including Samsung Research and Development, Zscaler, ZS Associates, Walmart Inc., Airtel offered a package of 12.5-18 lakh per annum to final year engineering students.

Other major recruiters like Infosys, IndiaMART, InterMES., Publicis Sapient, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Cognizant, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Modak Analytics, VI(Vodafone Idea), Pure Software, Infor, Volvo-Eicher, Paxcom, Byjus, Yatra Freight, Brillio, JSW and Acxiom Consulting offered a package of 5-8.5 lakh per annum.

Officials said recruiters like Wipro, XenonStack, RDC Concrete, Hero Cycles, HCL, Capgemini, Bizmerlin HR, Clerisy Solutions, Vardhman, VVDN Technologies among others were also part of the drive.

Speaking on the same, training and placement officer professor G.S. Sodhi said various MNCs, micro, small and medium enterprises and leading industries like came forward to provide students with paid internships.

“All the internships are eventually converted to the placement in the same company. The companies have one full semester time to convert these interns into trained professionals. The companies are starting the internships in January 2022”, he added

Principal Sehijpal Singh said the significantly higher number received job offers at this year’s placement drive.

