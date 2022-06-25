Ludhiana’s Mohandai Oswal Hospital gets state-of-the-art endoscopic ultrasound

Mohandai Oswal Hospital launched its new state-of-the-art technology of endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) and endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS). Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and hospital chairperson Jawahar Lal Oswal inaugurated the machine.

Congratulating the hospital team, Malik said such advancement in medical technology will help to diagnose early stages of diseases in patients and better treatment.

The endoscopic ultrasound is a minimally invasive procedure, wherein a long flexible tube (endoscope) is inserted into the mouth or rectum. The lighted endoscope is attached to a tiny camera that gives the doctor a close-up view of the digestive tract. The endobronchial ultrasound bronchoscopy, meanwhile, is a procedure used to diagnose different types of lung disorders, including inflammation, infections or cancer.

Sandeep Jain, Rishabh Oswal, Dinesh Gogna, Yogendra Awadhiya, Dr Murtuza Habib, Dr HS Bindra, Dr Pradeep Kapoor, Dr Kartik Goyal, Dr Vikas Sikri, Dr Gursimran Kaur and other doctors were also present on the occasion.