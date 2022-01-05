Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana’s new CETP project inaugurated with eye on Punjab elections: SAD
chandigarh news

Ludhiana’s new CETP project inaugurated with eye on Punjab elections: SAD

SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the Punjab government had only a marginal contribution in the new CETP project in Ludhiana
SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal addressing media officials in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 02:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Taking a dig at the Congress government for inaugurating the Focal Point Common Effluent Treatment Plant just before the state is to go the polls, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the state had only a marginal contribution in the project.

“The Congress is just trying to take credit for the project to woo voters ahead of elections. The state government has contributed only marginally in this project. The industry is a major contributor, while both Union and state governments have given 15 crore and 7 crore grants respectively for the project,” Grewal said.

“A few days ago, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had inaugurated Pakhowal road rail under bridge, but it had to be closed by the municipal corporation later as it was incomplete,” said the SAD leader.

Industry bears 12 cr addl cost due to delay

As the project has been inaugurated seven years after the foundation stone was laid in 2014, industrialists rued that the government is also responsible for the delay, which led to industry bearing around 12 crore additional cost.

RELATED STORIES

An industrialist, requesting anonymity, said the project commenced in 2014 but was put to halt in 2016 as the state government failed to release the subsidy. The project was then restarted in 2019 and the cost of the project increased by around 12 crore while it was completed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Arvind Kejriwal
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP