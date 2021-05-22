Ludhiana’s positivity rate comes down by 15% in 12 days

Twelve days of lockdown-like restrictions in Ludhiana have caused the district’s positivity rate to drop by 15%, slightly alleviating its burgeoning coronavirus caseload.

For the first time in 30 days, 687 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the district against at least 700 daily cases over the last fortnight and the positivity rate dropped to 6.7% from 22%. The district had last recorded 685 cases on April 18.

There are now 9,988 active patients in the district. This is the first time in 18 days that the number of active cases has fallen below 10,000. So far, 79,839 people have tested positive for the virus in the district.

The district also reported 23 fatalities, of which seven were in their 50s and 60s, three were in their 40s and four were in their 70s. The youngest person to be claimed by the virus was a 26-year-old resident of Jamalpur. Of the deceased, 13 were men and 10 were women. The district’s death toll has touched 1,837 and the fatality rate 2.3%.

FICO to organise vaccination drive at subsidised rates

The Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) will organise a vaccination drive for its staff and employees of its members at subsidised rates. For all member industrial units with an employee strength less than 100, FICO will organise a special vaccination drive at FICO secretariat, Jaimal Road, Janta Nagar, Ludhiana. Each dose will cost ₹430, of which FICO will contribute ₹131 and the member unit will contribute ₹299.