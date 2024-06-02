Ludhiana’s turnout updated to 60%

As per the updated voting figure by the Election Commission of India, Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency’s turnout was 2.68% less than the state average, settling at 60.12%. The district election officer had set a target of a minimum of 70% polling. (HT Photo)

According to the fresh data, as many as 10,57,274 electors exercised their right to vote on June 1. The district election officer had set a target of a minimum of 70% polling.

The minimum voting percentage was recorded from Ludhiana South (57.75%) and Atam Nagar (57.07%). The two constituencies are said to be bastions of the Bains brothers, two-time former MLA from Atam Nagar Simarjeet Singh Bains and his elder brother Balwinder Singh Bains, who recently joined the Congress. Jagraon assembly segment also recorded a dip as residents of Akhara and Bhundari villages boycotted polls in protest over the establishment of biogas plants in the villages.

Maximum turnout (63.34%) was recorded in Ludhiana West constituency.

A total of 17,58,614 electors are registered in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha segment. A total of 5,80,754 (61.97%) male voters out of 9,37,094 cast their votes and 4,76,484 (58.01%) women electors out of 8,21,386 registered their choice. Of the 134 registered voters from the other gender category, only 36 turned up for voting.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 10,44,888 (62.16%) voters out of 16,80,953 cast their votes.

Post-poll scrutiny of form 17-A held

A post-poll scrutiny of form-17 A and other documents for the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency was conducted by district election officer Sakshi Sawhney on Sunday in the presence of general observer Divya Mittal and the representatives of the candidates at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

The scrutiny was carried out to check the polling station where any significant event, EVM-related or otherwise, was reported.

These included scenarios where polling took place in the absence of any polling agent, stations where the number of electors who cast their vote using documents other than EPIC exceeded 25%, polling stations where more than 10% of electors identified as ASD (absent, shifted or dead) turned up to vote, booths where turnout varied by over 15% of the assembly segment’s average, among others.

No discrepancy was found.