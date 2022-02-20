Ludhiana’s urban seats have not sent any woman MLA to assembly so far

In over seven decades of Independence, the urban areas of Ludhiana have not been able to send even one woman MLA to the assembly. The rural areas, meanwhile, have fared slightly better, managing to elect three women legislators so far – the first in 1957 from Jagraon, then in 2002 from Khanna and subsequently in 2017 from Jagraon.

In the 1957 assembly elections, Congress had fielded Harparkash Kaur from Jagraon constituency, who bagged 20,452 votes and defeated her nearest rival, Lachhman Singh, an independent, by a margin of 7,205 votes.

After this, Ludhiana waited for 45 years to send a woman MLA to the assembly.

Harbans Kaur, who was fielded by the Congress from Khanna constituency in 2002, had defeated Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Satwinder Kaur Dhaliwal by a margin of 9,635 votes, becoming the second woman MLA from Ludhiana.

The third woman MLA was Saravjit Kaur Manuke, who was fielded by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2017. She got 61,521 votes, defeating her nearest rival, Congress minister Malkit Singh Dakha, by a whopping margin of 25,576 votes.

What’s in store this time?

The situation is not likely to improve this time either, as women constitute only 6% of the 175 candidates in fray. Among the mainstream parties, Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party have let down the women again, not fielding any woman candidate on any of 14 seats. Of the 12 woman candidates in fray, SAD has fielded Jasdeep Kaur Yadu from Khanna, AAP has fielded two women candidates -- Jagraon’s incumbent MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and first-timer Rajinder Pal Kaur from Ludhiana South. The rest are independents.

Apart from Rajinder Pal Kaur, there are only six women fighting on the urban seats of Ludhiana, which include Ludhiana North, East, West, South, Central and Atam Nagar.

Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, who is currently the only sitting MLA from Ludhiana, said, “Due to hooliganism and unethical practices by various political parties, especially male nominees, most women stay away from active politics. But the participation of women in active politics is important for the all-round growth of the society. Instead of making tall claims about women empowerment, parties must field more women candidates.”

