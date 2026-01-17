Ludhiana: SBS Nagar residents decry stray dog menace, civic neglect

A woman working as a domestic help was bitten on the leg by a stray dog in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar on Friday. The incident has added to the growing unease in the area because of the fear of stray dogs. Residents say that moving through the narrow lanes has become a daily challenge because of the fear of stray dogs. (HT Photo)

Residents say that moving through the narrow lanes has become a daily challenge. Packs of dogs are frequently seen chasing pedestrians, forcing people, especially children, elderly residents and domestic help, and forcing them to stay indoors during certain hours.

Locals said there have been other dog-bite cases earlier, highlighting the recurring nature of the problem.

Residents claimed repeated complaints to the authorities have yielded little result. They alleged that despite assurances, no concrete action has been taken to lift or relocate stray dogs from the locality. “People are scared to step out of their houses. Complaints are being made, but the situation on the ground remains unchanged,” said a resident, adding that fear has become a part of everyday life.

Civic issues

Alongside the stray dog menace, residents are also upset over what they describe as official apathy towards long-pending civic issues. Many pointed out that the area continues to suffer due to administrative delays related to the transfer of maintenance responsibilities from the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) to the municipal corporation (MC). According to locals, the incomplete handover has resulted in confusion over accountability.

Executive engineer of LIT, Vikram Bhardwaj, said the process of transferring colonies to the MC was nearing completion. He added that road construction work in five colonies, including SBS Nagar, was planned for February and March, after which the areas would formally come under the MC for regular maintenance. He also said the MC had been requested to take charge of sanitation and stray dog-related issues, but the matter was still pending.

The abandoned City Centre structure in SBS Nagar has further worsened living conditions. Residents alleged that the unused building has turned into an open dumping spot, attracting heaps of garbage dumped illegally by unknown people. Plastic bags filled with waste are a common sight around the structure, creating foul smell and unhygienic conditions.

Locals fear that the poor sanitation could lead to the spread of diseases and said repeated complaints to the authorities have gone unaddressed.