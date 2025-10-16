Ludhiana: Six parking sites to be auctioned

After a delay of nearly three years, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has finally decided to conduct an e-auction for six parking sites across the city. The decision was taken after the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) gave its approval during the meeting that concluded on Wednesday. According to officials, the MC plans to introduce an e-pass facility at one parking site on a trial basis. (HT Photo)

Interestingly, several of the parking sites that were earlier declared free during the 2022 civic and assembly elections have also been included in the list for auction. These include the parking areas at Sarabha Nagar Market, Model Town Extension and two sites in BRS Nagar, which were made free for the public during that period.

According to officials, the MC plans to introduce an e-pass facility at one parking site on a trial basis. The system will allow commuters to make cashless payments and renew their passes digitally. “The trial will run for two months at the Orient Cinema parking site in BRS Nagar. If successful, it will be extended to other parking sites as well,” an official said.

The last e-auction was held in 2022 for a one-year contract. Since then, the process was repeatedly postponed. Sources revealed that the delay occurred because the file remained pending in the mayor’s office for months. It was only after the recent F&CC meeting that the proposal was cleared.

The upcoming e-auction will cover key sites, including Feroze Gandhi Market, Bhadaur House, Mata Rani Chowk multi-storey parking and the remaining BRS Nagar parking lots. To encourage greater participation, the civic body has decided to remove the condition requiring previous experience in running parking facilities.

Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar confirmed that the F&CC has approved the proposal and that the civic body would soon appoint a new contractor. “We want to bring transparency and discipline in parking management. The e-auction process will ensure fair competition,” he said.

Parking continues to be a major concern in Ludhiana, where the number of vehicles far exceeds the available space. Illegal roadside parking, overcharging and frequent disputes with attendants have made the issue worse.

Officials said that introducing digital systems and regular monitoring could help bring order to the city’s parking system.