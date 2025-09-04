Ludhiana: Sutlej water level on rise, ‘thikri pehra’ begins in villages

With the water level of the Sutlej river on the rise once again after continuous rainfall in the region, villagers in Garhi Fazal, Sasrali and other low-lying areas near the dhussi bund have started “thikri pehra”, a traditional round-the-clock community vigil, to keep an eye on the situation. A gathering of villagers near Sasrali village on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Though the district administration has assured that a regular patrolling is being carried out in sensitive areas along the embankment, villagers said they don’t want to take any chance. “We cannot depend entirely on the administration. This is about our homes, families and fields. We are patrolling day and night in shifts. Each person in the village is taking part,” said Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Garhi Fazal, adding that the water level has reached a worrying point.

Kuldeep Singh from Sasrali said, “We’ve seen what the Satluj can do in the past. Even a slight breach in the bundh can lead to a massive flooding. That is why we have moved our cattle and valuables to safer places. We are keeping a close watch without a break.”

The villagers have made temporary shelters and resting areas along the embankment where they sit in groups, carrying torches and sticks. They maintain constant communication with the local authorities and have been told to immediately inform the control room in case of any emergency.

Executive engineer (irrigation) Akash said, “The Sutlej water level is again on the rise. The current flow in the river is nearly 1 lakh cusecs. Teams of the district administration and other departments are patrolling the sensitive areas. The situation is under control. Precautionary measures are in place.”

The district administration has urged people to remain calm but cautious, and assured that emergency teams are ready to respond at a moment’s notice.