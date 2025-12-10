Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
Ludhiana: Textile Colony paper mill fire ravages stock

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 04:20 am IST

The blaze, which spread rapidly due to a large quantity of cardboard stock stored inside the unit, was finally brought under control after nearly three hours of continuous firefighting

A major fire broke out at a paper mill located in Textile Colony, Industrial Area-A, on Tuesday morning, keeping the fire brigade engaged in a prolonged operation. The blaze, which spread rapidly due to a large quantity of cardboard stock stored inside the unit, was finally brought under control after nearly three hours of continuous firefighting.

It took firefighters more than three hours to douse the flames, officials said. (HT Photo)
According to officials, the first alert was received at 8.45 am, following which a fire tender from the Focal Point station was rushed to the spot. “When our team reached the site, the flames had already spread to the rear section of the unit. Realising the intensity of the fire, we immediately called for backup,” a fire officer said. Additional engines from the Gill Road and central fire stations were sent to support the operation.

The firemen focused on preventing the blaze from reaching the machinery installed at the backside of the mill. Workers and firefighters moved the stock out of the affected zone even as the flames were being doused. The officials said that although the cardboard bundles did not burn completely as they were soaked during the operation, the incident caused financial loss to the unit owner. The exact loss is being ascertained.

Fire officials estimated that 20–25 rounds were made for refilling water, with tenders repeatedly travelling between the Gill Road and central fire stations. The teams returned to their base around 12.40 pm.

Fireman Vijay Kumar said the crew managed to control the fire within three hours, and no injuries or casualties were reported. While the exact cause of the fire could not be immediately confirmed, officials suspect a short circuit.

