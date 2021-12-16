Ludhiana: Toll charges hiked, farmers refuse to lift dharna from Ladhowal toll plaza

Miffed over the hiked toll charges, activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Kadian) and Kirti Kisan Union refused to call off their ongoing anti-farm law protest at the Ladhowal Toll Plaza on Wednesday.

The unions also decided to keep all toll plazas across the state shut until further decision is taken following a meeting of 32 farmer organisations on December 17.

Before it was shut due to the farmers’ protest, the National Highway Authority of India was earning an average of ₹50 lakh daily from Ladhowal toll plaza alone, translating to a loss of over ₹200 crore during the over 14-month-long protest.

Earlier, BKU activists had decided to end the protest on December 15, and as per schedule, a Sukhmani Sahib path was organised for its culmination.

In the morning, activists gathered at the protest site were asked to clear the toll passages and leave the venue after completion of the prayers.

As such, toll plaza employees had also begun cleaning the toll booths and the revised rate list was set up.

Meanwhile, Harmeet Singh Kadian, president, BKU-Kadian, and Santokh Singh Sekhon and members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) joined the gathering.

As the prayers concluded, Kadian announced that the dharna at Ladhowal and other toll plazas across the state will continue in protest against the revision of toll rates.

“We have noticed that the toll rates have increased on all toll plazas across the state. This will not be tolerated as the government is penalising the people for no fault. At Ladhowal toll plaza, all monthly passes have been revoked and people have been asked to register these again. These are draconian measures and completely unconstitutional. We have decided that toll plazas across the state will remain shut and further action will be taken following the meeting between SKM members on December 17,” said Kadian.

Sekhon said the rates had been revised from 125 to 135 for single journey and from 185 to 200 for return journey. “Further, the earlier monthly passes have been scrapped and people living in Phillaur and Ludhiana will have to visit to get the new passes, which is sheer harassment,” he added.

He said people will also have to pay toll first at Ladhowal and then at Southern Bypass, which was merely 5km away.

Later, Virender Singh, project director, NHAI, visited the venue with other NHAI officials. He had a discussion with the BKU members, which remained inconclusive.

He explained that the prices had not been increased, rather adjusted as per the wholesale price index (WPI) and advertisement in this regard was also published in leading daily newspapers in September.

He said farmers had raised certain issues. “We have tried to convince them. We hope that the matter will resolve soon and the toll plaza operations will resume,” he added.