Ludhiana: Two booked for giving fake dope test reports for arms licence

The Ludhiana police have registered two more cases of fake dope test reports being submitted by applicants seeking firearm licences, taking the total number of such cases to at least 10 in the past six months. On October 18, the police had arrested two contractual laboratory technicians from the Ludhiana civil hospital.

The latest FIRs have been registered against Prince Singh and Harpinder Singh, both residents of Chhawani Mohalla, for allegedly submitting forged documents along with their firearm licence applications to the licensing unit of the police.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)—including 318(4) (cheating), 336(2,3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 340(2) (using forged documents as genuine)—and the Arms Act have been registered on the complaint of assistant commissioner of police (licensing unit).

According to ACP (licensing unit) Rajesh Sharma, both applicants had attached their dope test reports with the licence applications. During document verification, the reports appeared suspicious. The unit then sought confirmation from the Ludhiana civil hospital, which clarified that the reports had not been issued by them.

“It is suspected that the same laboratory technicians who were earlier arrested for issuing fake reports may have been involved in these cases as well,” said ACP Sharma, adding that a detailed investigation is underway.

On October 18, the police had arrested two contractual laboratory technicians from the Ludhiana civil hospital—Ram Kumar and Avtar Singh—for allegedly preparing and supplying fake dope test reports to firearm licence applicants.