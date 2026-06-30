Ludhiana:Two cousins stabbed during mobile snatching bid, critical

Two migrant labourers suffered critical injuries after four unidentified men stabbed them during a mobile snatching attempt in the Rishi Nagar area on Monday night, police said. The victims, who are cousins, were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, after their condition deteriorated, they added.

Officials said proceedings to register an FIR have been initiated. (HT File)

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The injured were identified as Pawan, 20, and Nilesh, 21, residents of New Surya Vihar on Panj Peer Road. Both work as daily wage labourers in the city.

According to the police, Nilesh was returning home after work when Pawan arrived on his motorcycle to pick him up. After parking the vehicle near the Y-Block market in the Rishi Nagar area, the two were walking towards the market to buy some items when four unidentified men riding on two motorcycles intercepted them.

The assailants allegedly attempted to snatch their mobile phones. When the cousins resisted, the accused attacked them with sharp-edged weapons, stabbing them multiple times. Before fleeing, they also allegedly snatched a silver chain from Pawan’s neck.

Despite sustaining grievous injuries, Pawan managed to call his family and inform them about the attack. The victims were rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and were later shifted to the civil hospital here. As their condition turned critical, doctors referred both of them to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for advanced treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed near the crime scene to identify the attackers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed near the crime scene to identify the attackers. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said proceedings to register an FIR have been initiated.