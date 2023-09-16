Ludhiana:Two snatchers held, nine bikes recovered

The Haibowal police arrested two persons for snatchings and recovered nine motorcycles from their possession.

The accused in the custody of Haibowal police in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested accused have been identified as Nirmal Singh alias Nimma, 23, of Jalandhar and Harmanpreet Singh alias Happy alias Billo, 22, of Gurpal Nagar of Shimlapuri.

The police have booked two more members of the gang, identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi of Jalandhar, who is presently residing in Sector 41 in Chandigarh, and Imran Khan alias Gabbar of Gurpal Nagar. Both the accused are yet to be arrested.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Mandeep Singh said that the Haibowal police arrested the accused following a tip-off. The accused were involved in robbing residents of their two-wheelers, mobile phones, cash and other valuables by threatening and attacking them with sharp-edged weapons.

A case under sections 379B (2), 411 and 34 of the IPC was registered against four accused on September 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector Bittan Kumar, SHO at Haibowal Police station, said that during investigation, the team arrested Nirmal on September 14 and recovered eight motorcycles from his possession.

On Saturday, the police arrested Harmanpreet and recovered another motorcycle from his possession. A manhunt is on to arrest the other two accused.

The inspector said that Harmanpreet is already facing a trial in a theft case lodged against the accused at Division number 8 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON