Ludhiana: Vet varsity announces names of farmers selected for CM Award

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University on Sunday announced the names of the farmers to be conferred with Chief Minister’s Award in the upcoming Pashu Palan Mela on September 26. The university has instituted Chief Minister’s Awards in various categories of livestock farming. (HT Photo)

Director of extension education, Ravinder Singh Grewal, said that vet varsity is making all efforts for the development of the livestock sector in the state by strengthening its extension and outreach programmes. To motivate various categories of livestock farmers, the university has instituted Chief Minister’s Awards in various categories of livestock farming. During the upcoming mela, four CM Awards will be conferred to progressive livestock farmers in the cattle farming, poultry farming and value addition of livestock products’ categories respectively.

The award in the Cattle Farming category will be given to Sikander Singh Swaich, from Kheri Jattan village, Patiala district. He has 218 cows, and his farm produces 25 quintals of milk daily. He has installed a modern milking parlor and records the movement of all the animals with tags. An automatic machine has also been installed for waste management. All the records are computerised. He has established his own brand and is doing self-marketing.

The ward in the poultry farming category will be given to Rakesh Manhas, from Pathankot district and an MBA graduate. He started broiler farming in 2014, and now he sells more than one crore broilers per year. He has a daily supply of 40 thousand birds. His entire farm works on modern technologies.

The award in the category of Value-added products will be given to Amritpal Singh, from Daula Singh Wala village in district Sangrur. He started his business in 2024 by making quality milk products and is selling the products under his own brand through self-marketing. He has also completed higher education and was earlier associated with the teaching profession.

The other winner in the Value-added products category is Ramanjit Singh, Amritsar district, in the category of meat processing. He started this business in 2008, and in 2015, he automated his entire plant. He is processing about 30 quintals of products daily and selling them as ready-to-eat products under his own brand name.