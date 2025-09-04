Ludhiana: Warning ignored, Ganesha idols immersed in river

Despite repeated warnings, many people were seen immersing idols of Lord Ganesha in the Sutlej river, which is flowing at dangerously high levels. The act put lives at risk as the strong current could easily sweep people away. The Ludhiana district administration has asked the police commissioner to deploy cops at the site to stop people from entering the river. (HT Photo)

On Sunday, deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain had appealed to the public not to enter the river for idol immersion because of the heavy flow of water released from dams. On Tuesday, groups of residents carried idols to the riverbanks in Ludhiana and performed immersions. Divers at the spot said several youngsters had a close call. “Around eight to nine boys nearly drowned while immersing idols. Luckily, we rescued them in time,” one diver said.

DC Jain said he has asked the police commissioner to deploy cops at the site to stop people from entering the river. “We request people to think about their safety first and use safer alternatives for religious rituals. The river is not safe right now,” he added.