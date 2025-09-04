Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Warning ignored, Ganesha idols immersed in river

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 07:34 am IST

On Sunday, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain had appealed to the people not to enter the river for idol immersion because of the heavy flow of water released from dams

Despite repeated warnings, many people were seen immersing idols of Lord Ganesha in the Sutlej river, which is flowing at dangerously high levels. The act put lives at risk as the strong current could easily sweep people away.

The Ludhiana district administration has asked the police commissioner to deploy cops at the site to stop people from entering the river. (HT Photo)
The Ludhiana district administration has asked the police commissioner to deploy cops at the site to stop people from entering the river. (HT Photo)

On Sunday, deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain had appealed to the public not to enter the river for idol immersion because of the heavy flow of water released from dams. On Tuesday, groups of residents carried idols to the riverbanks in Ludhiana and performed immersions. Divers at the spot said several youngsters had a close call. “Around eight to nine boys nearly drowned while immersing idols. Luckily, we rescued them in time,” one diver said.

DC Jain said he has asked the police commissioner to deploy cops at the site to stop people from entering the river. “We request people to think about their safety first and use safer alternatives for religious rituals. The river is not safe right now,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Warning ignored, Ganesha idols immersed in river
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On