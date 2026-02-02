Ludhiana: Weeks after rain, sludge returns to Dhoka Mohalla streets as drain continues to overflow

Residents of Dhoka Mohalla continue to live amid foul and unhygienic conditions weeks after heavy rainfall in the last week of January, as a seasonal drain passing through the area has been overflowing repeatedly, even in the absence of rain. Angered by the authorities’ failure to resolve the long-pending issue, residents have warned of protest outside the municipal corporation commissioner’s office on Monday if no concrete action is taken. Sewerage water on a street in Dhoka Mohalla, Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Residents said they could resort to road blockades to draw the administration’s attention but had consciously decided against inconveniencing the general public. “We do not want to trouble other residents of the city. That is why we will protest at the MC office and ask officials to take responsibility,” locals said.

Following heavy rainfall last month, black and foul-smelling water from the drain inundated several streets of Dhoka Mohalla, leaving behind thick layers of silt and filth. Although MC employees were deployed to clean the main road along the drain and adjoining streets, the work remained incomplete.

On Saturday night, the drain once again overflowed into residential lanes despite there being no rainfall, leaving residents shocked and frustrated.

Congress councillor Arun Sharma visited the affected area along with residents and highlighted the issue on social media. Sharma said he was initially opposed to holding a protest but added that the situation had now become unmanageable. “When drain water is entering streets without rain, one can imagine what will happen during the next downpour. The authorities have pushed residents to the wall,” he said.

Residents complained that silt-laden streets had become extremely slippery, resulting in frequent falls. “The road outside my house is covered with slush. Elderly people and children are at constant risk of slipping. We are virtually confined to our homes,” said Ramesh Kumar, a local resident.

Another resident, Sunita Devi, said the problem had made daily life miserable. “The stink is unbearable and mosquitoes have increased. This is not a one-time issue. We have been facing this problem for several years, but no permanent solution has been provided,” she said.

Notably, residents of Dhoka Mohalla have been grappling with drain overflows for several years, with dirty water regularly entering streets and houses during heavy rainfall. The long-pending project to cover the drain has failed to move forward, and repeated complaints to the authorities have yielded little result, heightening residents’ anxiety ahead of the upcoming monsoon.

Abhishek Sharma, zonal commissioner, said, “The matter is already under our knowledge and teams have been deployed to resolve the issue.”