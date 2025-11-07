Ludhiana: Winter sets in but civic body yet to reopen night shelters

As winter has begun to set in, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to reopen the city’s night shelters, which usually start operating in the early days of November. With temperatures dipping steadily, hundreds of homeless and daily wage workers continue to struggle for a safe place to sleep. The night shelter alongside the Clock Tower road that was declared unsafe years ago. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Most of the existing night shelters in Ludhiana remain either closed for renovation or under repair, exposing the civic body’s poor preparedness for the winter season. According to information, the night shelter at Miller Ganj is currently shut due to renovation work, while the ones near Ghoda Colony (Cheema Chowk) are still undergoing whitewash and maintenance. The only remaining shelter at Haibowal is also in poor condition and not ready for public use.

Residents have raised concern over the MC’s slow progress, saying that the civic body had enough time to complete the work before the onset of winter. Davinder Singh, a local resident near Clock Tower, said, “The night shelter was declared unsafe years ago, but no proper renovation or alternative arrangement has been made. Homeless people have started sleeping under flyovers and along footpaths again. The MC should take urgent action before the situation worsens.”

The Clock Tower night shelter, which was one of the most centrally located and easily accessible, was declared unsafe in 2021. Since its closure, the MC had promised to provide an alternative facility for those who earlier used to stay there, especially migrant workers and poor families living near the railway station, Jagraon Bridge and Guru Nanak Stadium. However, no new arrangement has been made till date.

Even the existing shelters that are partially operational suffer from poor upkeep. Locals said that these places lack proper bedding, clean mattresses and functional washrooms. The Ghoda Colony night shelter, opened in 2016, continues to face frequent maintenance issues, while the one near Vishwakarma Chowk has locked washrooms and insufficient bedding for occupants.

City resident Harneet Kaur said, “Every year, the MC delays opening night shelters. It shows how little attention is given to the needs of the homeless. The government must intervene to ensure timely opening and maintenance of these shelters.”

When contacted, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said, “I have already directed officials to speed up the renovation work so that the night shelters can be opened soon for the homeless people.”

Meanwhile, activists and residents have urged the administration to immediately open temporary facilities until the repairs are completed, warning that further delay could endanger lives as the cold intensifies.