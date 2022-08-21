Lumpy skin disease: Haryana bans interstate, interdistrict movement of cattle

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Saturday said there should be a complete ban on interstate and interdistrict movement of cattle in view of lumpy skin disease, adding that the cattle fair and sale of animals should also be completely prohibited.

He said that the state government is committed and fully prepared to containing the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure 100% vaccination of cattle within next seven days across the state. He said that at present, three lakh doses of vaccines are available in the state, which will be used in two days. Apart from these, five lakh more doses will be available in the coming week.

The chief secretary convened a meeting with the deputy commissioners regarding containment of the disease. “The disease does not spread from animal to humans, so farmers should take care of their livestock without fear,” Kaushal said, directing animal husbandry department to immediately issue an advisory to make citizens aware that milk of infected cows can also be used after being boiled.

He was apprised that eight districts -- Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Kaithal and Panchkula -- have been affected the most in the state. So far 30,225 animals have been infected in 2,419 villages. Out of these, 16,939 animals have recovered and 211 have died. At present there are 13,265 active cases of lumpy skin disease in the state.

Disposal of dead animals

The chief secretary said that carcasses of dead animals should be disposed off according to the new guidelines. He said that the carcasses should not be left in the open in any circumstances.

Kaushal directed the DCs to restrict the movement of cows taken by the cowherds from one place to another in their respective districts. There should also be a complete ban on interstate and interdistrict movement, he said, adding that the cattle fair and sale of animals should also be completely banned.

Section 144 imposed in Rewari, Dadri

Charkhi Dadri and Rewari DCs on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in both the districts and stopped the movement of cattle from one district to another.

In a press statement, Charkhi Dadri DC Shyam Lal Punia said due to the rise of cattle infected due to lumpy skin disease, he has imposed Section 144.

Panchkula sees 1,700 infections, 13 deaths

In Panchkula, nearly 1,700 animals have been found infected with this disease, of which 488 have been cured and 13 have died.

Due to less supply of doses in the district, the vaccination drive is moving at a snail’s pace. There are a total of 32,000 cows in the district, out of which vaccination of 7,000 has been completed.

Panchkula deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said the situation in the district is under control.

The vacant building of MC’s slaughter house in the industrial area has been identified as the place where the sick cattle, which were refused to be taken by the gaushalas, would be given shelter.

(With inputs from Tanbir Dhaliwal)