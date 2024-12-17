Menu Explore
Machhiwara man dies as bike rams into parked truck, driver arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 17, 2024 10:58 PM IST

Major Singh, the victim’s son, said he and his father were returning home on separate motorcycles from Samrala and the latter crashed his vehicle when reached near Machhiwara, Ludhiana

A man was killed after his bike rammed into a truck parked on a roadside without reflectors in Machhiwara on Monday night, officials said.

The victim, Gursharan Singh of Billon village in Machhiwara, Ludhiana, owned a sweetmeat shop in the area. (HT Photo)
The victim, Gursharan Singh of Billon village in Machhiwara, Ludhiana, owned a sweetmeat shop in the area. (HT Photo)

They added that the victim, Gursharan Singh of Billon village in Machhiwara, owned a sweetmeat shop in the area.

Police said that after the incident, the truck driver, Amit Sharma of Haryana’s Bhiwani, escaped. A case was registered against Sharma.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement by Major Singh, the victim’s son.

Major said he and his father were returning home on separate motorcycles from Samrala and the latter crashed his vehicle when reached near Machhiwara.

He added that he rushed his father to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Subhash Lal said the case was registered under sections 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324(4) (mischief that causes damage between 20,000 and 1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

