Machhiwara man dies in tragic road mishap in US

A 23-year-old man from Machhiwara of Ludhiana district lost his life in a road accident in the United States. The deceased, identified as Baljot Singh, had been residing in California, where he worked as a trolley driver. Baljot Singh lost his life in a road accident in the United States. (HT Photo)

The news of Baljot’s untimely demise has plunged his native village in Machhiwara’s NRI Colony into deep sorrow. His father, Naginder Singh, shared that he had sent Baljot to the US in 2019, hoping to secure a better future for him.

“Baljot was at work when the accident happened. He was transporting goods on his trolley when he lost control of the vehicle, which overturned. He died on the spot,” said the grief-stricken father.

The tragic news reached the family on Thursday morning, leaving both his parents inconsolable. The family also shared that Baljot’s sister, who resides in Australia, is expected to arrive soon to join the family in mourning.

The family added that Baljot had just celebrated his birthday with friends on September 15, only three days before the accident, making the loss even more devastating.