Macrocosm: The Manifest World

In the last article “Solving Life”, we had a glimpse of our all-important world of thoughts. A universe inside us. The outer manifest world is the other half.

A perturbed mind gives a distorted reflection of the world. Calm the mind and fill it with unconditional love, a different image of the surroundings will emerge in time. (Shutterstock)

The world of perceptible matter is a mirror that reflects the world of inner thought, even though the former is all that most of us can perceive. The inner advises the outer. Events are nothing but manifested streams of thought. It is also verity that each one of us is indelibly allied to the other and indeed to every soul in the creation.

A friend harms you consistently, even though you had nothing but supported him throughout. This harm per se lies in our attitude of mind towards it; the injury and unhappiness are created by us and subsist in our lack of understanding concerning the nature and power of deeds. The reality is that the deed of the friend can only injure himself because of the ineffaceable connectedness of nature. All our agitation is created by our reception of the deed, and not actually by the deed itself.

The moment I choose to live in a region of consciousness

Where others’ acts have no affinity to me

Things cease to injure me

Because a man throwing stones at the Sun can only injure himself. It would be a folly for the Sun to even acknowledge the stones.

The Buddha, deeply emphasised that so long as the thought “I have been injured,” or “I have been cheated,” or “I have been insulted,” could arise in a man’s mind, he had not comprehended the Truth.

One cannot alter external things instantly, but can so modify one’s attitude towards them, such that their hue changes in our minds.

Things shadow thoughts

Modify your thoughts, and

things will alter.

Because if the manifest world is a mirror of my thoughts, then the mirror has to be an accurate reflection.

A perturbed mind gives a distorted reflection of the world. Calm the mind and fill it with unconditional love, a different image of the surroundings will emerge in time.

The apocryphal Book of Jubilees speaks of two heavenly tablets or books: a Book of Life for the righteous, and a Book of Death for those that walk in the paths of impurity, where every thought and deed is recorded and judged.

The truth is that every action of ours belongs not just to us, but to humanity, as all are linked with an invisible thread. You do not possess the power to perfect the outer world by manipulating it. But you can do so by honing your inner world.

The ethical cause and effect are the precursors to the manifested or physical cause and effect. We tend to perceive only the latter, even though the roots lie inside of us.

No act of ours lies hidden

Every secret deed is invisibly conveyed

Resulting in joy or pain for us.

If you cannot alter the macrocosm, the corollary to the truth is that external things and deeds are also powerless to injure you. The cause of your bondage as of your deliverance lies within.

Because destiny is only our matured karma.

The righteous person is truly free. His attitude, fashioned out of inner awakening, disarms people to wound him. Any injury which others may try to inflict, rebounds upon themselves. The good that emanates from him is his perennial source of strength. Its root is tranquillity, its fruit, joy.

Surroundings and circumstances are neither good nor bad. We give power to them. We believe that we could do great things if only we had more money, time, and influence. Yet none of it is a hindrance. We ascribe power to them which they do not possess. What we may perceive as brakes are in reality steps to a greater life.

If my mind is wholesome and enlightened, I cannot whine, but will rise up and outgrow my circumstances.

Always ask yourself, “Will this thought, my belief, lead me to freedom?”

Then be free to let go of the attitude that restricts us and cherish one that will free us.

Circumstance may be a stern taskmaster to the unenlightened.

It is always an obedient servant to the awakened.

If we fear opinion, poverty, the withdrawal of friends and influence, then we are in prisons. With our thoughts we forge our own chains, build our own dungeons, or build our own palaces and revel in freedom as we choose our spot in the movie of life.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are the author’s own)

The author Parneet Sachdev works as the Principal Chief Commissioner Income Tax. He has also written a best-selling book “The Six Secrets of Life.”