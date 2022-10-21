MACT awards 23.7L to mishap victim’s kin

Three years after a road mishap claimed the life of a scooter-borne man, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT, Panchkula) awarded the victim’s kin ₹23.7 lakh.

The petitioner, Champa Devi, the 38-year-old widow of Danvir of Dhaluwal village in Kalka, had moved a complaint against one Deepak Dhawan of Mallah village, Kalka, who was allegedly riding the motorcycle that caused the accident. The insurer, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, Pinjore, was also made party to the complaint.

The petition said that in August 2019, the victim and the petitioner were on the way to Dhaluwal village from Raipur Polyhouse on their scooter, when a rashly driven bike crashed into their scooter. While Champa Devi survived her injuries, Danvir succumbed on the way to the hospital.

The petitioner said the deceased was a 49-year-old truck and tipper driver, who earned around ₹25,000 per month, and was the sole bread winner of their family.

Dhawan, the accused biker, submitted that his vehicle had not been involved in the mishap, and alleged that a false FIR had been lodged against him in connivance with the police.

The insurer told the court that Dhawan had violated the terms and conditions of insurance policy as he did not have a valid driving licence at the time of the alleged accident, and that his vehicle had not been involved in the mishap.

After the arguments concluded, MACT awarded a ₹23.7 lakh compensation to the claimant,“payable by both the respondents jointly and severally together with costs” along with the interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date of institution of the petition till realisation.

It directed the respondents to pay 40% of the compensation along with interest to the widow in cash, and deposit 60% of her share with interest in a fixed seposit in a national bank in her name for a period of five years.