MACT awards ₹6L relief to kin of temple worker killed in Panchkula road mishap

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Panchkula, has awarded ₹6.28 lakh as compensation to the family of a 66-year-old temple worker who was killed in a road accident in the city. The claim petition was filed in 2024 by widow of the deceased and his three sons. (HT File)

The claim petition was filed in 2024 by Suman Devi, 70, widow of the deceased Ramji Mal, and his three sons, all residents of Devi Nagar village, Panchkula. The driver-cum-owner of the offending two-wheeler, Alok Jain, hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Bajaj Allianz general insurance company were impleaded as respondents.

According to the claim, on December 31, 2023, Ramji had completed his duties at a temple and was walking towards his residence. At around 1.55 pm, while walking along the roadside, he was hit by a two-wheeler driven by Jain. Due to the force of the impact, he fell on the road and sustained multiple injuries, including a serious head injury. He was rendered unconscious and taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

At the time of the accident, Ramji was 66 years old and was working part-time at several places in Panchkula, including a temple in Sector 2. He was stated to be earning approximately ₹20,000 per month.

An FIR was registered at Sector 5 Police Station, Panchkula, under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the driver of the two-wheeler. In his written statement, the driver denied that the accident had occurred with his vehicle. The insurance company contended that the deceased was negligent and was crossing the road without observing traffic rules and regulations.

After considering the pleadings, evidence and material on record, the tribunal held that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle. It awarded total compensation of ₹6,28,000 to the claimants for Ramji’s death.

The tribunal further directed that the claimants would be entitled to interest at the rate of 7.5 per cent per annum on the compensation amount from the date of filing of the claim petition till its realisation.

Vide its order dated January 28, the tribunal held that the driver-cum-owner of the offending vehicle and its insurer are jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation amount to the claimants.