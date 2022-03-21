Panchkula | MACT awards ₹17.65 lakh compensation to family of youth killed in accident
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Panchkula, has awarded a compensation of ₹17.65 lakh to a Solan-based couple who lost their son in a road accident in December 2018.
The victim, Jatinder Kumar, was on his way to the vegetable market in Nalagarh when he was hit by a bus. He had later succumbed to his injuries.
In their petition against bus owner Bagga, driver Bhagat Ram and National Insurance Company, Manimajra, Jatinder’s parents Satyabir Singh and Kesarwati submitted that their son was an active student of ITI, Nalagarh.
He was an athlete under the Solan School Sports Association and had got a scholarship from the department of higher education under the National Service Scheme. Besides, he was also an active participant of Bharat Scouts and Guides.
The couple, who live in Surajmajra, Baddi, Solan district, with their three minor children, further submitted that their son was earning ₹10,000 per month by selling vegetables and due to his untimely death, they had suffered great loss and come at the edge of starvation, besides losing the love and affection of their son and suffering mental pain and agony.
In the tribunal, the driver and the owner of the bus denied that the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving. “In fact, it was drizzling outside and due to thick fog, the deceased could not see the vehicle and himself slipped on the road and struck a Mahindra pick-up truck. The offending bus was about 50 metres away from the scene of occurrence,” they said.
The insurer claimed that the driver was not holding a valid driving licence at the time of alleged accident, a violation of the terms and conditions of the insurance policy.
After going through the arguments, the tribunal awarded the family ₹17.65 lakh as compensation, along with interest at the rate of 6 % per annum from the date of institution of the petition till realisation.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics