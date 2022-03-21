Panchkula | MACT awards 17.65 lakh compensation to family of youth killed in accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Panchkula, has awarded a compensation of ₹17.65 lakh to a Solan-based couple who lost their son in a road accident in December 2018.

The victim, Jatinder Kumar, was on his way to the vegetable market in Nalagarh when he was hit by a bus. He had later succumbed to his injuries.

In their petition against bus owner Bagga, driver Bhagat Ram and National Insurance Company, Manimajra, Jatinder’s parents Satyabir Singh and Kesarwati submitted that their son was an active student of ITI, Nalagarh.

He was an athlete under the Solan School Sports Association and had got a scholarship from the department of higher education under the National Service Scheme. Besides, he was also an active participant of Bharat Scouts and Guides.

The couple, who live in Surajmajra, Baddi, Solan district, with their three minor children, further submitted that their son was earning ₹10,000 per month by selling vegetables and due to his untimely death, they had suffered great loss and come at the edge of starvation, besides losing the love and affection of their son and suffering mental pain and agony.

In the tribunal, the driver and the owner of the bus denied that the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving. “In fact, it was drizzling outside and due to thick fog, the deceased could not see the vehicle and himself slipped on the road and struck a Mahindra pick-up truck. The offending bus was about 50 metres away from the scene of occurrence,” they said.

The insurer claimed that the driver was not holding a valid driving licence at the time of alleged accident, a violation of the terms and conditions of the insurance policy.

After going through the arguments, the tribunal awarded the family ₹17.65 lakh as compensation, along with interest at the rate of 6 % per annum from the date of institution of the petition till realisation.