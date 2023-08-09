MACT awards 16lakhs to kin of 18-yr-old killed in mishap

Almost a year after the accident which claimed an 18-year-old boy’s life, Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) has directed the owner of the car involved in the accident to pay compensation of ₹16.69 lakh to kin of the deceased. The victim, 18-year-old Bhanu, was killed in the accident that took place on August 13, 2022. (iStock)

The victim, 18-year-old Bhanu, was killed in the accident that took place on August 13, 2022.

Tribunal presided over by additional district and session judge Ved Parkash Sirohi said that the compensation is to be paid by owner and driver of the vehicle, Sahil Sharma, a resident of Ambala.

The compensation is to be paid to parents of the deceased -- Kanta Devi, 36, and Lajbir Singh, 43, residents of Bhogpur village, Tikker Hills, district Panchkula, with 6% interest till realisation of the amount.

Bhanu was killed on August 13, 2022, while he was headed to the vegetable market along with his friend Mahipal on a motorcycle. He was riding pillion. His cousin Pankaj Parmar was following them on a separate motorcycle. Upon reaching the flyover of Ramgarh village, a speeding Maruti Swift car bearing Haryana registration number driven by Sahil Sharma hit the motorcycle from behind. Bhanu and Mahipal fell to the ground and sustained multiple injuries. Pankaj noted the number of the vehicle and took both the victims to the hospital, where Bhanu was declared brought dead. A case under Sections 279, 337, 427 and 304-A of Indian Penal Code was registered in police station of Chandimandir on August 14, 2022.

Driver and owner liable to make payment: MACT

Sahil, while seeking dismissal of the claim, denied that any accident took place with his vehicle. He said he is suffering from epilepsy and is unable to drive any vehicle.

“So far as the liability to pay the amount of compensation is concerned, it stands proved that Sahil was driving the car at the time of accident resulting in the death of Bhanu. He is also the registered owner of the car…is liable to make payment of compensation,” ruled the tribunal.

