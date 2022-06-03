Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maha ATS arrests man in J&K for alleged links with Lashkar ‘recruiter’

A team of the Maharashtra ATS, which is in Jammu and Kashmir to probe the links of Junaid Mohammed, who was given the task of recruiting terrorists for the LeT from various parts of the country
The ATS had arrested 28-year-old Junaid Mohammed on May 24 from Pune’s Dapodi area. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 07:48 AM IST
ByPTI, Mumbai

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested a man in Jammu and Kashmir for his alleged links with Junaid Mohammed, who is accused of recruiting terrorists for the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), an official said. He was arrested in Kishtwar, the official said.

“A team of the Maharashtra ATS is in Jammu and Kashmir to probe the links of Junaid, who was given the task of recruiting terrorists for the LeT from various parts of the country,” he said.

The ATS had arrested 28-year-old Junaid Mohammed on May 24 from Pune’s Dapodi area. He was remanded in the ATS custody till June 3.

He was allegedly in touch with active members of Pakistan-based LeT’s terror network through social media platforms, officials had said.

Junaid Mohammed was assigned the task of recruiting new members for the LeT from various states. As part of his mandate, he tried to take fresh recruits to Jammu and Kashmir to train them to carry out terror activities in the country. He would receive money from his handlers for completing the given task, they said.

