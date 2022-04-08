Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s royal durbar comes alive at the Chandigarh Golf Club
Centuries after Maharaja Ranjit Singh first held his royal durbar in Lahore, the descendants of his noblemen and generals convened at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday for the release of UK-based writer, historian and filmmaker Bobby Singh Bansal’s book, The Chiefs of Punjab: The Lost Glory of the Punjab Aristocracy.
The book, which incorporates the histories of 65 families who had once served the Maharaja, was released by British deputy high commissioner (Chandigarh) Caroline Rowett, and descendants of the mighty chiefs of the Sikh empire, including Inder Pal Kaur, 96-year-old granddaughter of Raja Sher Singh Attariwala.
In this hefty “Rolls-Royce of books”, Bansal has included rare photographs and painstakingly charted the family trees of the former chiefs of Punjab. He has recorded the testimonials of octogenarians and nonagenarians with “vivid memories of their forefathers,” and their great grandchildren’s recounting of these tales of valour and fortitude they grew up hearing.
“Some of the last people to recall the Sikh Empire had passed away after I spoke to them. Had their memories not been recorded, they would have been lost forever. Many families had to be left out this time, but a second volume will come out in 2025,” said Bansal.
This is Bansal’s third book after The Lions Firanghis (2010), and Remnants of The Sikh Empire (2015).
On how the businessman developed an interest in history, Bansal said, “Growing up in Britain, I knew little of my Sikh heritage. A friend once gave me a magazine with photographs of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. I was surprised to know that his youngest son Maharaja Duleep Singh was buried merely two hours away from my house and I didn’t know! I visited the grave that evening and two weeks later, I went to Lahore. After visiting Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s samadhi, and his durbar, I knew I had found my calling.”
Air Marshal KD Singh, who traces his ancestry to Maharaja Ranjit Singh, says, “Bansal’s research for the book has helped us reconnect with relatives, and rediscover forgotten documents preserved in ‘sandooks’. After 1947, the question of who we are cropped up constantly and documents of the jewellery we gave to the British helped us reclaim our properties and a ‘boonga’ in Sri Harmandir Sahib.”
The book has been published by Himalayan Books, New Delhi, in association with SK Foundation, UK, and the International Sikh Confederation.
Adviser and executive committee member of the International Sikh Confederation Gurpreet Singh says, “The families who have been featured in the book should not just bask in the laurels of their ancestors, but play a much more active role in the resurgence of Punjab, keeping in line with what their ancestors did in giving Punjab its golden age under Maharaja Ranjit Singh.”
-
Former PM Deve Gowda: Azaan row will be 'end of BJP in Karnataka'
Amidst a raging row in Karnataka where several outfits have demanded a ban on the use of mosques using loudspeakers to offer Azaan, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda has said that implementing such a policy would put an end to the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. Speaking to ANI, Deve Gowda said on Thursday, "This is the end of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka."
-
Qantas to start flight on Sydney-Bengaluru route
Australian carrier Qantas on Friday announced it will start flights on the Sydney-Benglauru route from September 14 onwards and is finalising a codeshare partnership with Indian carrier IndiGo. Currently, IndiGo has codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines. The Sydney-Bengaluru flight will operate four times a week from September 14 onwards on a A330 aircraft, a joint statement by both the airlines stated.
-
Bihar legislative council polls: ruling NDA wins 13 of 24 seats
Bihar's ruling National Democratic Alliance on Thursday won 13 of the 24 legislative council seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won seven of the 12 seats it contested. It won 11 seats in 2015 and later two legislative council members joined the party, taking its tally to 13. The BJP, in 2015, contested on its own while Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) was part of the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led alliance. RJD bagged six seats.
-
Gehlot hits out at BJP, says it’s taking India in Sri Lanka’s direction
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has said the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre was trying to take India in the “direction” of Sri Lanka, where an economic crisis has triggered political unrest. He said the BJP is confident of winning elections through religious polarisation no matter how much inflation rises. In a series of tweets, he said unemployment and crime are increasing. Congress leader Sachin Pilot added rising inflation has broken the back of people.
-
Delhiwale: A ‘fast’ snack to begin your day
It looks like a giant golgappa, or an extra-large raj kachori. This thing is only seen in select parts of Delhi, and rarely. This snack is called khajla, available only during the month of Ramzan when Muslims fast from dawn till dusk. It is said that khajla's robustness helps a fasting person to survive the day. This afternoon, this mithai shop's friendly cooks are extremely busy in the kitchen making the khajla.
