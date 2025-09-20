Maharshi Dayanand University: Students storm Rohtak varsity VC’s official residence, two held

Two students of the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak were arrested on charges of trespassing for storming the vice chancellor’s (VC) official residence accusing him of running an illegal “flowerpot factory” on Friday, a charge dismissed by university authorities. Students at the VC’s residence at MDU, Rohtak, on Friday. Two of them were held on trespassing charges. (HT Photo)

PGIMS police station house officer (SHO) Roshan Lal said that they have arrested two student leaders- Pradeep Mota and Kapil Fouji on charges of trespassing, criminal intimidation and other offences on a complaint filed by a security officer of the varsity.

MDU registrar Krishan Kant reached the VC residence after getting information that students barged into the house. In a video, the registrar told the protesters that allegations levelled against VC are false and baseless.

The students associated with Bhagat Singh Chhatar Morcha on Friday entered the residence of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) vice chancellor (VC) Rajbir Singh while accusing him of running an illegal “flowerpot factory” from the residence and allegedly selling each flowerpot at ₹2,500 outside Rohtak.

In a statement, Maharshi Dayanand University public relations director Ashish Dahiya said that a group of 30-40 persons entered the residence of the vice chancellor and somehow security officials controlled the situation.

“The agitators had created hooliganism and raised disgraceful slogans against the VC. The retired MDU teachers’ forum had condemned the incident and urged the administration and government to take action against the protesters, who tried to bring chaos on the campus. The incident occurred when VC’s mother was alone at home,” he added.

Interacting with media outside VC’s residence, Bhagat Singh Chhatar Morcha president Pradeep Mota alleged that they have recovered over 10,000 flowerpots from the vice chancellor’s residence and he was running an illegal factory for the last five-and-a-half-years.

“How can a vice-chancellor run a factory from his residence flouting norms. He along with some other office bearers had earned money by selling these pots in the national capital region at ₹2,500 per flowerpot. We had called the university registrar at the spot and asked him to initiate a probe into the entire matter,” he added.

He further alleged that the vice chancellor had built a swimming pool inside the official residence without any prior permission.

“Two days ago, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and union health minister JP Nadda had visited the varsity to attend ‘Shashakt Nari, Swastah Parivar Abhiyan’ programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The vice chancellor had left the PM’s programme in the mid-way. The government should order a probe into the flowerpot factory matter, besides conducting an audit of vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh’s tenure,” he added.

Another student leader Pradeep Deswal, who was not part of the protest, alleged that the VC and a senior official of the labour department have been running an “illegal flowerpot factory” for the last several years.

“The vice-chancellor has misused his official position by directing varsity workers to prepare flowerpots, which were sold outside. I and other Jannayak Janata Party leaders had raised the issue of corruption against the vice-chancellor before the then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar but no action was taken against him. I hope the government will act this time,” he added.

Reacting to Dahiya’s statement, Pradeep Mota, who led the protest said that this is a political stunt by the VC to divert from the real issue of running an illegal flowerpot factory and they informed the registrar and others after entering the VC residence.

“We just showed flowerpots to the registrar and other officials. Now, time has come, the vice-chancellor can’t make the students and government fool. He is involved in corrupt activities and he will have to give answer for his misdeeds,” Mota added.