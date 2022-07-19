Main accused of Landran jewellery robbery nabbed

Making the fourth arrest in the June 11 robbery at a jeweller’s shop in Landran, the police on Monday nabbed the main accused, who has previously been convicted of murder.

Identified as Paramdalip Singh, alias Pamma, 31, the accused is a native of Tarn Taran, Punjab.

SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said they had recovered ₹20 lakh cash, 350 gm gold jewellery, 2.2 kg silver ornaments, a pistol, five live cartridges and two cars, one of which was used in the crime, from his possession.

“He is an associate of two dreaded gangsters Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, and Manpreet Singh, alias Manu. He was produced in court and sent to six-day remand, during which more important revelations are expected,” he said.

Police said Pamma was already convicted of murder and was released on bail in 2015. Thereafter, he returned to crime, and is facing seven more cases of contract killing and robbery in different districts of Punjab.

Earlier on June 26, police had arrested his three aides and recovered a part of the looted jewellery from their possession.

On June 11, the four men had snatched a bag containing gold and silver jewellery from jeweller Parveen Kumar’s shop after firing shots in the air while he was about to close the shop and leave for home around 8.30 pm.