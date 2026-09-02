Maintain pressure on terror networks: Sinha to officials

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a high-level security review meeting with senior officials and assessed the security apparatus and strategic preparedness across the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Sinha directed police officials to foster direct engagement with the public, designating specific hours for citizen interaction and grievance redressal. (HT File)

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Sinha also called for a robust counter-terrorism strategy and intensified area domination operations. The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Chandraker Bharti, principal secretary, home department and senior officers.

The LG instructed the officials to maintain sustained pressure on terror networks and enhance ground-level operational synergy, calling for an aggressive area domination strategy to decisively eliminate emerging threats.

Sinha directed police officials to foster direct engagement with the public, designating specific hours for citizen interaction and grievance redressal.

Reviewing the functioning at the police station level, the LG underscored the necessity of transparent, impartial and sensitive complaint handling, directing officers to conduct investigations with absolute professionalism.

“The police must maintain a strong and continuous engagement with the public. Every genuine grievance must be addressed with sensitivity and every investigation must be conducted with absolute fairness, transparency and impartiality,” the LG said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sinha commended the J&K Police and security agencies for their effective action against drug smugglers. He also directed officials to intensify operations against narco-terror networks and enhance monitoring of emerging digital threats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sinha commended the J&K Police and security agencies for their effective action against drug smugglers. He also directed officials to intensify operations against narco-terror networks and enhance monitoring of emerging digital threats. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting the emerging challenges in the cyber and social media space, the LG directed for close monitoring of social media platforms to counter anti-national propaganda, digital misinformation and online blackmailing.

During the meeting, the DGP and principal secretary (home) apprised the LG of the overall security scenario in J&K. The meeting also held comprehensive and detailed deliberations on a wide range of other critical issues.