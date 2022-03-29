Majitha village clash: Signs of normalcy return as Sikh, Muslim leaders step in

After days of unrest, signs of normalcy returned to Anaitpura village, falling under the Majitha sub-division, on Monday.

To diffuse tension, Sikh activists gathered in the village and met Muslim leaders.

Following the March 22 clash that claimed two lives, almost all farmers had left the village, fearing police action.

The families had also alleged that Gujjars were threatening them.

On Monday, Sikh activists reached the village in support of the farmers and asked them to return to the village, taking the responsibility to protect them amid the presence of heavy police force.

Besides, the activists also met the Muslim leaders who reached from Ludhiana to support Gujjars to bury the hatchet.

They called for communal harmony and universal brotherhood.

Both sides also met Amritsar (Rural SSP) Deepak Hilori and other senior police officers to ensure that no innocent person was arrested.

Though many farmers returned home, some Sikh organizations, including Waris Punjab De, decided to stay back.

Meanwhile, the Muslim leaders said there won’t be any attacks and that all farmers should return to the village.

Earlier, a group of Sikh activists along with farmers owing allegiance to farm organisations, including Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Kisan Union and Kirti Kisan Sabha, and those associated with the the left wing exchanged heated arguments.

The left-wing organisations demanded that those booked should surrender, while the other side called for action action against Gujjars.

Sources said in the evening, two main accused surrendered but the SSP did not confirm it.