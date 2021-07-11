Majithia condemns Kejriwal for filing plea to shut thermal plants

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for working against the interests of Punjab by filing a petition in the Supreme Court to demand the closure of thermal plants in the state, saying this act had exposed the anti-Punjabi agenda of the AAP.

In a statement here, senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said everyone knows that Punjab is in the midst of a power crisis and Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court to close the thermal plants of Punjab. “All this is part of a conspiracy. It is clear that AAP wants the power situation in Punjab to worsen so that it can then descend on the state and play politics on this issue,” he said.

Terming such politics as reprehensible, Majithia said “if Kejriwal had any conscience he would have thought hundreds times before pursuing a line which will not only devastate Punjab’s farm economy but also endanger the food requirements of the country”. He said it also did not suit any state to pursue a line which pitted it against another State in the manner in which Kejriwal was pitting Delhi against Punjab.

Majithia said this was not the first time that Kejriwal had pursued an anti-Punjab agenda even though he put on a pro-Punjab mask whenever he visited the state. He said earlier in the case of the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, Kejriwal had advocated that the canal should not be built while visiting Punjab but had gone back to Delhi and filed an affidavit in court saying Delhi and Haryana also had right to SYL water and that the canal should be built.