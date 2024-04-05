 Majithia flays Centre’s move to abolish 60:40 recruitment ratio for SMOs in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Majithia flays Centre’s move to abolish 60:40 recruitment ratio for SMOs in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 05, 2024 09:20 AM IST

The Chandigarh health department had drafted recruitment rules for various group A posts in the health department

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre for its decision to abolishing the 60:40 ratio for recruitment of senior medical officers in the UT health department, which he alleged would weaken “Punjab’s hold on Chandigarh”.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, “The UT administration has taken it upon itself to change the rules for recruitment and deny deputation rights to Punjab government officers.” (HT File)
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, “The UT administration has taken it upon itself to change the rules for recruitment and deny deputation rights to Punjab government officers.” (HT File)

Recently, the UT health department had drafted recruitment rules for various group A posts in the health department.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Majithia said, “The UT administration has taken it upon itself to change the rules for recruitment and deny deputation rights to Punjab government officers.”

According to draft recruitment rules, 50% of positions would be filled by promotions and if there aren’t eligible employees, 30% positions would be filled by doctors from other states and UTs on deputation. The remaining 20% positions will be filled through hiring.

Previously, 50% of positions were filled by promotions and if there weren’t eligible employees, the positions would be filled by doctors from Punjab and Haryana on priority, and then from other states and UTs on deputation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Majithia flays Centre’s move to abolish 60:40 recruitment ratio for SMOs in Chandigarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On