Majithia flays Centre’s move to abolish 60:40 recruitment ratio for SMOs in Chandigarh

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre for its decision to abolishing the 60:40 ratio for recruitment of senior medical officers in the UT health department, which he alleged would weaken “Punjab’s hold on Chandigarh”. Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, “The UT administration has taken it upon itself to change the rules for recruitment and deny deputation rights to Punjab government officers.” (HT File)

Recently, the UT health department had drafted recruitment rules for various group A posts in the health department.

Majithia said, “The UT administration has taken it upon itself to change the rules for recruitment and deny deputation rights to Punjab government officers.”

According to draft recruitment rules, 50% of positions would be filled by promotions and if there aren’t eligible employees, 30% positions would be filled by doctors from other states and UTs on deputation. The remaining 20% positions will be filled through hiring.

Previously, 50% of positions were filled by promotions and if there weren’t eligible employees, the positions would be filled by doctors from Punjab and Haryana on priority, and then from other states and UTs on deputation.