Majithia questions govt’s priorities

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday questioned the priorities of the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday questioned the priorities of the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab. (HT File)

He asked whether ensuring public safety, providing electricity to farmers, creating employment opportunities for youth and delivering good governance should not be the government’s foremost responsibilities.

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“Punjab is currently facing a serious law and order challenge. Firing incidents were reported on the same day in Amritsar, Batala and Ludhiana. Residents of border areas are already concerned about gangster activity, drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal incidents,” he said referring to yesterday’s incident of firing at the house of a former sarpanch in Fatehgarh Churian.

Majithia said Punjab is also heading towards a major power crisis. With the paddy season in full swing, six out of 10 units of the state’s thermal power plants have been shut affecting nearly 1,400 MW of power generation. “Instead of focusing on these pressing issues, the government has diverted its energies elsewhere,” Majithia added.