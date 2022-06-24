Major blaze destroys garment shop in Ludhiana
A major fire broke out at a garments store, Lucky Towel House, on Chaar Khamba Road in Model Town on Friday morning. Panic gripped the area as thick clouds of black smoke engulfed the multi-storey building and a large number of residents and shopkeepers gathered outside the shop.
A short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire and no casualty was reported from the spot. As per information, the fire broke out at around 10.15 am , around 15 minutes after the store was opened by the owner. The staffers tried to douse the flames using fire extinguishers, but to no avail, following which they moved out of the shop and raised the alarm.
The flames started on the ground floor and as a large number of clothes/garments were stored there, it spread to the first and second floor of the building in a short period. With no proper ventilation, the staffers had to break the glass from outside with bricks, as the fire firefighters were facing difficulty in dousing the flames due to thick smoke. The owner of the adjoining garment store also started shifting the clothes kept in his shop, suspecting that the flames might spread.
Police reached the spot and faced a tough time controlling the crowd which had gathered at the spot.
Fire station officer (FSO), Maninder Singh stated that they reached the spot within 15 minutes after receiving an alert at around 10.30 am. Five fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames and the firefighting operation ended at around 2pm. A fire tender remained stationed at the spot till evening as a precautionary step.
As per the fire fighters, no proper fire safety arrangements were in place at the building which is situated near a residential area. The fire fighters had also made a hole in the boundary wall of the building to sprinkle water from the building situated at the rear of the garment store. The shopkeepers who had gathered at the spot also raised the issue of the absence of a hydraulic ladder with the fire brigade, due to which they were not able to spray water on the second floor from outside.
-
Uttar Pradesh aims to plant 35 cr saplings this year, 175 cr in next 5 years
With an aim to plant 35 crore saplings across the state this year, Uttar Pradesh aims to launch its plantation drive from July 1, said a press statement from the state government on Friday. Chairing a high-level review meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that with the spirit of the Indian culture of nature conservation, there is a need to take forward the tree plantation campaign as a mass movement.
-
Prayagraj: French Ambassador visits Allahabad University, holds talks with VC on possible collaborations
Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain visited Allahabad University, on Friday. On his maiden visit to this over 135-year-old university of the country, the Ambassador held discussions with the vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, about the academic exchange programmes and how students and faculty members of AU and those from higher educational institutions in France can benefit from each other. He also visited the historical Vizianagaram Hall located at the Science faculty of AU.
-
BKU stages protest against Agnipath scheme in western Uttar Pradesh
Bhartiya Kisan Union leaders and activists marched in different districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Fridayagainst the Central government's new Agnipath military recruitment scheme. BKU chief Naresh Tikait led the march from Mahaveer Chowk to the collectorate in Muzaffarnagar and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President of India through officials. BKU's Muzaffarnagar district president, Yogesh Sharma, accompanied Naresh Tikait. He said the BKU has demanded immediate withdrawal of the scheme.
-
Soon, over 16 crore people will be fully vaccinated against Covid in Uttar Pradesh
Soon, over 16 crore people in the state will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to achieve this figure, claimed the press statement issued by the government. According to the data from the Cowin portal, 15,98,24,787 people had got their second dose by Friday 5 pm. Over 17.54 crore first doses have been administered in U.P., the statement further added.
-
Four Union ministers, Yogi give a push to Mathura-Vrindavan projects at Delhi meeting
Four Union ministers, including minister for transport Nitin Gadkari, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, assembled at Gadkari's residence in New Delhi on Friday to give a major push to projects for the development of the Mathura-Vrindavan region in Uttar Pradesh. “The road projects given the nod at the meeting will cost about ₹15,000 crore,” said a senior government functionary.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics