Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Major fire breaks out at Nehru Hospital in PGIMER, 400 patients shifted to safety

Major fire breaks out at Nehru Hospital in PGIMER, 400 patients shifted to safety

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 10, 2023 10:12 AM IST

The fire reportedly broke out around 12.30am on the ground floor that had around 200 patients, including pregnant women and newborn babies

A major fire broke at Nehru Hospital in PGIMER Chandigarh during the early hours of Tuesday. Fortunately, there were no reports of loss of life or injuries. Around 415 patients, including pregnant women, were shifted late night.

For representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)

The fire reportedly broke out around 12.30am on the ground floor that had around 200 patients, including pregnant women and newborn babies.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, the fire emanated from the computer UPS and swiftly spread around. All patients could be evacuated without harm because of the timely action taken by the hospital staff.

Fire tenders from the Chandigarh administration promptly arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the blaze before any significant damage could occur.

Dr Lal said that it took around 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, and restoration efforts have been initiated. A committee has also been convened to actively address the situation.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fire
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP