chandigarh news

Major fire breaks out at Sonepat factory, 100 employees rescued

More than 30 fire tenders from Sonepat, Gohana, Ganaur, Panipat, Karnal and Delhi have been called in, says Kundli station house officer
No causality has been reported so far, says Kundli station house officer (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 10:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Sonepat’s Kundli industrial area on Sunday, police said.

The blaze was reported at Agson Global’s unit around 5pm and at least 30 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The firefighting operation was underway till the filing of this report.

Kundli station house officer (SHO) Ranbir Singh said nearly 100 employees of the company have been rescued safely.

“The drums with chemicals stored inside them are exploding, making it difficult for the firefighters to control the blaze. More than 30 fire tenders from Sonepat, Gohana, Ganaur, Panipat, Karnal and Delhi have been called in. The situation has yet to be brought under control and fire officials are trying their best. No causality has been reported so far. This factory was in the business of making peppermint from menthol,” the SHO added.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known, though a short-circuit may be the reason, PTI said quoting an official.

