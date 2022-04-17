Major fire breaks out at Sonepat factory, 100 employees rescued
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Sonepat’s Kundli industrial area on Sunday, police said.
The blaze was reported at Agson Global’s unit around 5pm and at least 30 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The firefighting operation was underway till the filing of this report.
Kundli station house officer (SHO) Ranbir Singh said nearly 100 employees of the company have been rescued safely.
“The drums with chemicals stored inside them are exploding, making it difficult for the firefighters to control the blaze. More than 30 fire tenders from Sonepat, Gohana, Ganaur, Panipat, Karnal and Delhi have been called in. The situation has yet to be brought under control and fire officials are trying their best. No causality has been reported so far. This factory was in the business of making peppermint from menthol,” the SHO added.
The cause of the fire is not immediately known, though a short-circuit may be the reason, PTI said quoting an official.
-
Delhi reports 12% increase in daily Covid-19 cases
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 cases in the last 24 hours, 56 more than Saturday's tally. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital, the Delhi government's health bulletin revealed. The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.21 per cent. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation in the capital.
-
Kashmir: Militants manage to flee from encounter site in Anantnag
The militants who were engaged in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which an army jawan was killed on Saturday have escaped from the encounter site, officials said on Sunday. They said that there was no further exchange of fire between militants and security forces near Watnar village of Anantnag. “The terrorists escaped after killing an army jawan,” said an official manning police control room, Anantnag.
-
Himachal: Rain likely from tomorrow for 3 days, says Met
The people of Himachal are likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the MeT department has forecast rain for three days from Tuesday onwards. Shimla Met department director Surender Paul said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to get activated over the region, which may cause rains in most part of the state from April 19 to April 21. Average minimum temperatures were normal and average maximum temperatures were above normal.
-
3 dead as car plunges into Ravi river in Chamba
Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Ravi river in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district late on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Vikram Singh, a resident of Kuther village in Ulansa panchayat and Kamal Sharma and Payar Chand of Sulakhar village. Police have registered a case and further investigations are on. This year, 25 deaths have been reported to date.
-
Himachal assembly polls: Kangra turns battleground for BJP, AAP; Cong lays low
Kangra, the nerve centre of Himachal Pradesh politics and the largest district in the state, has turned into a battleground for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Admi Party, while the faction ridden main rival party - Congress is still lying low. This will be the party's national president JP Nadda second visit to poll bound state within a month after his four-day tour from April 9-12. BJP's state president Suresh Kashyap has refuted any assertion over threat to the party.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics