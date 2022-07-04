Major jolt to Chandigarh Cricket Association: Amanjot shifts base back to PCA

In a jolt to the UT Cricket Association (UTCA), their senior women’s team captain Amanjot Kaur has shifted her base back to Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) and won’t be representing Chandigarh from the upcoming season.

Amanjot, who captained Chandigarh for three seasons, obtained a no-objection certificate from UTCA recently to join PCA. During these three seasons, Amanjot, a middle-order batter and a medium-fast bowler, rose in stature and was even selected in the Indian national team’s camp in 2021. With a couple of centuries under her belt along with many wickets scalped while playing for Chandigarh, Amanjot will be turning up for Patiala district during the upcoming Punjab inter-district cricket tournament for senior women.

Speaking on the decision, Amanjot, 22, the daughter of a carpenter, said, “UTCA provided me a good platform all three seasons and I was able to get recognition too. Moving to PCA will give me a wider spectrum and more exposure. Experienced cricketers like Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia play for Punjab and it would be great to rub shoulders with them and some other senior players. PCA has a structured cricket system which I should benefit from. Also, I know I will have to perform consistently, otherwise I may lose a spot in the team,” said Amanjot, who is training intensely on her bowling skills at present.

Back, in 2019 when UTCA got BCCI affiliation, they started their innings with domestic tournaments for men and women with a bang registering victories across all age categories. Experienced coaches and renowned ex cricketers were hired as coaches in the first season. With the passage of time, inexperienced coaches were brought in, putting the performances of the teams in jeopardy. From the second season, the performances deteriorated and last season, the UTCA teams only won a handful of matches. Amanjot, along with all-rounder Kashvee Gautam, have been face of Chandigarh women’s cricket for the past three years.

It may be recalled that before UTCA got BCCI affiliation, Amanjot had been playing for Punjab U-19 and U-23 teams. With tremendous all-round talent, a good season can get her closer to realising her dream of playing for Indian women’s team, and she is all raring to go out there with all guns blazing. “I want to achieve my aim soon and play for India. As I get more opportunities this season, I am hoping to showcase my all-round skills in the domestic tournaments to make an impression,” concluded Amanjot.

