Major reshuffle in Chandigarh administration

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday reshuffled the IAS, PCS, and HCS officers posted in the city on Thursday.

Yashpal Garg, IAS, was appointed the secretary vigilance, in addition to his existing charges, relieving Nitika Pawar, IAS, of the charge.

Hargunjit Kaur, IAS, was given the charge of secretary-cum-director, tourism, in addition to her existing charges, relieving Nitin Kumar, IAS, of the charge of secretary tourism, and Rupesh Kumar, IAS, of the charge of director-cum-additional secretary tourism.

Sumeet Sihag, HCS, has been given the charge of assistant estate officer, relieving Harjeet Singh Sandhu, PCS.

Akhil Kumar, DANICS, was appointed CHB secretary, relieving Harjeet Singh Sandhu of the charge.

Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, PCS, was given the charges of director, hospitality, relieving Sandhu. Sandhu has been given the charges of chief general manager, CITCO, in place of Sihag; director, animal husbandry in place of Palika Arora, PCS, and additional secretary, housing, in place of Sorabh Kumar Arora, PCS.

Amandeep Singh Bhatti, PCS, has been given the charge of project director Educity, relieving Sorabh.

Sorabh has been appointed director, sports in place of Sanyam Garg, HCS.

Palika Arora, PCS, has been given the charge of director, social welfare; and secretary, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights in addition to her existing charges.

Sihag has been given the charge of joint excise and taxation commissioner and deputy commissioner cum collector (excise) replacing Brar, in addition to his existing charges.

Sanyam Garg, HCS, has been appointed as joint secretary, cooperation, relieving Sorabh.

Paviter Singh, PCS, who has recently joined UT administration has been given the charge of the joint commissioner, municipal corporation relieving Rohit Gupta, PCS.

Rajiv Tewari, AC (F&A) has been given the charge of agriculture census officer, nodal officer, state agriculture marketing board, assistant secretary, state agriculture marketing board, and assistant secretary, agriculture in addition to his existing charges.

61 employees of various UT depts shifted too

The UT department of personnel issued transfer orders of 61 employees under inter-departmental transfer policy on Thursday. As many as 26 of these officials—posted in the estate office-- have been serving on the same for post for an extended tenure and have been transferred on the basis of their performance review, said by Vinay Partap Singh, estate officer, and Chandigarh.

The estate office has recently initiated disciplinary action, including suspension, against some officials to ensure corruption-free working and timely disposal of cases.

In January 2018, the Ministry of home affairs (MHA) had issued a notification for approval to inter-departmental transfer policy of the administration. The Centre had amended the service conditions of UT employees, giving the administrator the power to transfer any employee from one department to another. With the notification, the administrator can now transfer any employee appointed in Groups A, B, and C, and under his administrative control as long as the transfer does not adversely affect the pay, allowance, seniority or promotion and financial benefits applicable to such persons. Some employees were posted for nearly 25 years.