Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Make education affordable to check immigration of youth: Pargat Singh
chandigarh news

Make education affordable to check immigration of youth: Pargat Singh

Pargat Singh told mediapersons that education needs to be made more affordable to check the immigration of youth; said state government will set up education regulatory authority soon
Minister for higher education Pargat Singh said education needs to be made more affordable to check the immigration of youth. He said the state government will set up education regulatory authority soon. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 02:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Minister for higher education, sports, youth affairs and NRI affairs Pargat Singh on Thursday said the state government would set up an education regulatory authority soon.

Addressing students at Rayat Bahra University on the `Role of higher education’, he said there was a need for an academia-industry interface to ensure that students passing out from universities and other institutions could get employment when they pass out.

He told mediapersons that education also needed to be made more affordable to check the immigration of youth.

Gurvinder Singh Bahra, chancellor, Rayat Bahra University, said with the state-of-the-art infrastructure and strong industry collaborations, the university attracted students not only from across the country but also abroad.

Dr Parvinder Singh, vice-chancellor of the university, said the university had also tied up with other international companies like Google, Apple, IBM and TDS group for the introduction of new programmes which would give the students passing out in the new courses a cutting edge in the matter of placements.

