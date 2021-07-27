Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Make joint push for repeal of farm laws: Sukhbir Badal to opposition parties
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other MPs protesting outside Parliament on Monday.
chandigarh news

Make joint push for repeal of farm laws: Sukhbir Badal to opposition parties

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday appealed to all opposition parties to jointly demand the repeal of the three contentious agriculture laws, saying the central government wanted to divert attention from the farmers’ movement
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 01:17 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday appealed to all opposition parties to jointly demand the repeal of the three contentious agriculture laws, saying the central government wanted to divert attention from the farmers’ movement.

The Akali MPs, including Sukhbir, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Rajya Sabha members Balwinder Singh Bhundar and Naresh Gujral, continued their protest outside Parliament, raising slogans against the three laws.

Speaking to the media, the SAD chief said the SAD-BSP alliance had followed a pro-farmer agenda from the first day of the Parliament session and would continue to raise this issue for the remaining period.

“We are committed to ensure justice for farmers of Punjab and other parts of the country. We also appeal to other political parties to unite to ensure the cause of the ‘annadaata’ is not weakened in any way,” he said.

He condemned alleged attempts being made by the Centre to portray the farmers in a poor light by creating an impression that it was ready to hold talks but the unions were not coming forward for the same.

He added, “It is strange as to why the Union government wants discussion on the farm laws which were completely rejected by the farmers of the country. The government is showing insensitivity towards the sufferings of the farmers by feigning ignorance about the human tragedy unfolding at the Delhi borders. More than 550 farmers have lost their lives participating in the ‘kisan andolan’.”

