'Make policies that you can implement...': Sidhu's fresh attack on Punjab govt

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday lashed out at the Punjab government helmed by the Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann over the law and order situation in the state. “Situation of today is such that people are being beaten up in theatres, shots are being fired on roads... Punjab is a border state, very sensitive... why did the govt make promises of changing people's lives after coming to power,” Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Make policies that you can implement from the first day itself. Unless you don't fix the supply & rate, lawlessness will spread,” he added.

The fresh attack by Sidhu came after he accused the AAP of unleashing “anarchy” and “jungle raj” in Punjab. “I've never seen such anarchy in Punjab. No one is afraid of law and order. It's jungle raj. Cold-blooded murders are being committed in broad daylight,” he had told ANI.

“There should be no priority other than law and order and peace in the state,” the cricketer-turned-politician, who had earlier praised the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for its landslide victory in Punjab polls, added.

His comments come in the backdrop of a row between Haryana and Punjab over the Union territory of Chandigarh. Punjab Assembly had last week passed a resolution reiterating the state's claim on Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. Following the passage of the contentious resolution, Haryana leaders demanded the completion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal for getting the state’s river water share from Punjab besides seeking the transfer of 400 Hindi-speaking villages to the state. Haryana has also recently passed its respective resolution reiterating its claim over Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Sidhu on Monday asserted that Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and will always remain so. He also predicted that the state’s “next big battle” with Haryana will be over river waters. The former Punjab Congress chief -- who stepped down from the post after Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the February-march elections-- said that Chandigarh was just an “excuse” and the real target was the river waters of Punjab.