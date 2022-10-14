Make Yamuna, Ghaggar rivers pollution free: Khattar to officials

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed officials to make plans to make Yamuna and Ghaggar rivers in Yamunanagar and Panchkula districts pollution free. While reviewing the Yamuna action plan on Thursday, Khattar said that since Ghaggar and Yamuna are the only two major natural rivers of Haryana, their protection is essential. He said for effective implementation of Yamuna action plan, a joint meeting should also be held with the officers of neighbouring states. He said inter-state meetings should also be organised to deal with pollution whether it is water or air pollution. “The need of the hour is to curb their effect in order to safeguard our environment,” he said, adding plans should also be made regarding maximum reuse of treated water in sectors such as irrigation, industrial and horticulture. ENDS

