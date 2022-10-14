Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Make Yamuna, Ghaggar rivers pollution free: Khattar to officials

Make Yamuna, Ghaggar rivers pollution free: Khattar to officials

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 02:03 AM IST

Chief minister Maohar Lal Khattar said for effective implementation of Yamuna action plan, a joint meeting should also be held with the officers of neighbouring states

Make Yamuna, Ghaggar rivers pollution free: Khattar to officials (Representational image) (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed officials to make plans to make Yamuna and Ghaggar rivers in Yamunanagar and Panchkula districts pollution free. While reviewing the Yamuna action plan on Thursday, Khattar said that since Ghaggar and Yamuna are the only two major natural rivers of Haryana, their protection is essential. He said for effective implementation of Yamuna action plan, a joint meeting should also be held with the officers of neighbouring states. He said inter-state meetings should also be organised to deal with pollution whether it is water or air pollution. “The need of the hour is to curb their effect in order to safeguard our environment,” he said, adding plans should also be made regarding maximum reuse of treated water in sectors such as irrigation, industrial and horticulture. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP